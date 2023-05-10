NASA considers new plan to raise Hubble's orbit and extend its lifetime

Two startups have submitted a proposal that could extend the lifespan of the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, which has been in orbit for more than 30 years.

Hubble has faced numerous issues in recent months and years, including an outage caused by a malfunctioning payload computer in 2021.

Now, two startups, California-based Momentus Space and Tokyo-based Astroscale, have teamed up to provide a solution using novel water propulsion technology.

NASA seeks help with aging Hubble telescope

Hubble is currently experiencing a healthy, productive spell, having recently captured a range of images, including observations of NASA's planetary defense DART mission's target asteroid Dimorphos.

Though Hubble is currently in a healthy state, despite its hardware being decades old and running on a backup payload computer, it will eventually be brought back into Earth's atmosphere due to atmospheric drag.