California-based startup Momentus Space successfully lifted the orbit of its Vigoride-5 spacecraft by thousands of feet using a combination of solar power, microwaves, and water, a press statement reveals.

The company's Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET), which raised the craft's orbit, uses distilled water as a propellant. It is one of several systems tested in space recently that uses water to propel itself through space.

Water propulsion system raises orbit by 1.86 miles

During a recent demonstration, Momentus explained in its statement on May 8 that its MET system had lifted its Vigoride-5 orbital transfer vehicle more than 1.86 miles (3 kilometers).

The company, founded by Russian entrepreneur Mikhail Kokorich, aims to provide commercial space tug services that lift satellites to their intended orbits once they are deployed in space by rockets or other means.