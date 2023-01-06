Ram Revolution Concept unveiled: The BEV will have a dedicated robot to handle the charging

Farewell to B pillars altogether

Revolution: Vertical roof-support Stellantis

With a swept-back windscreen and a lengthened wheelbase, the design has a sleek appearance. An illuminated "RAM" badge that is situated in between the LED headlights dominates the front end's blacked-out design.

"This just isn't another concept truck. No, it's so much more than that, and making a statement has always been in Ram's DNA. And this makes a statement unlike any other," he claimed.

The entire glass roof features an electro-chromatic panel, and its tinting can be changed with a swipe below the integrated roof rails. Better yet, the cabin features ambient lighting operated through the overhead console.

Digital cameras are built into the side mirrors, which are 3D printed. Ram claims that the 360-degree view system, which includes a smart backup camera integrated into the rearview mirror, will speed up and improve safety when towing a trailer.

"The strength of the cab allowed us to ditch the B pillars altogether," he said. These are the vertical roof-support structure between the front and rear doors. In addition, the saloon doors open to reveal what seems to be a very roomy interior.