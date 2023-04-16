The Air Force’s Raptor pilots are testing next-generation helmets

The Air Force has some new helmets under development called the Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmets (NGFWH), and its Raptor pilots have been busy testing them. The new wearables consist of a lighter, cooler, and more readily equipped helmet.

This is according to a press release published by the Air Force this week.

The helmet’s testing is overseen by engineers with the 46th Test Squadron and the 28th Test and Evaluation Squadron, while approximately five F-22A Raptor pilots from the 301st Fighter Squadron, a Reserve unit with the 43rd Fighter Squadron, fly with the new helmets.

The new helmets will offer pilots a more comfortable, stable, and balanced platform without imposing neck strain and discomfort to the user.

“It is common knowledge fighter pilots have long-term neck and back issues,” said Maj. Brett Gedman, from the 301st Fighter Squadron.

“Therefore, having a lightweight helmet, designed with the operator in mind, will have positive long-term impacts on the health of our fighter pilots during and after service.”

Current helmets are more than 40 years old and were long overdue for an upgrade.