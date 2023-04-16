Trending
Did unicorns exist?
Chinese spy balloons
Elon Musk's X.AI
Antarctica Wind Turbines
Germany says goodbye to nuclear
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

The Air Force’s Raptor pilots are testing next-generation helmets

The new wearables are built for high-G environments.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 16, 2023 09:15 AM EST
Created: Apr 16, 2023 09:15 AM EST
innovation
The new Air Force helmet.jpg
The new Air Force helmet.

Air Force 

The Air Force has some new helmets under development called the Next Generation Fixed Wing Helmets (NGFWH), and its Raptor pilots have been busy testing them. The new wearables consist of a lighter, cooler, and more readily equipped helmet.

This is according to a press release published by the Air Force this week. 

The helmet’s testing is overseen by engineers with the 46th Test Squadron and the 28th Test and Evaluation Squadron, while approximately five F-22A Raptor pilots from the 301st Fighter Squadron, a Reserve unit with the 43rd Fighter Squadron, fly with the new helmets.

The new helmets will offer pilots a more comfortable, stable, and balanced platform without imposing neck strain and discomfort to the user.

“It is common knowledge fighter pilots have long-term neck and back issues,” said Maj. Brett Gedman, from the 301st Fighter Squadron. 

“Therefore, having a lightweight helmet, designed with the operator in mind, will have positive long-term impacts on the health of our fighter pilots during and after service.”

Current helmets are more than 40 years old and were long overdue for an upgrade. 

“The design of the helmet allows for unparalleled visibility, mobility, and comfort in the cockpit,” said Gedman. 

Increased visibility and mobility

“The increased visibility combined with the mobility it provides made it a massive improvement over what I am used to flying with.  It is clear this has been a generational leap in technology that the fighter pilot deserves, which is long overdue.”

When operating in a high-G within visual range environment all those elements become critical.

“With near-peer threats narrowing the gap daily, it is critical the fighter pilots have every tactical advantage possible,” said Gedman.  “Details matter, and it is coming down to the smallest details, including the gear we wear.”

The new helmets are versatile, efficient and adjustable.

“From a pre-flight and build up standpoint, the new helmet is much better,” said Airman 1st Class Matthew Crouse, a 325th Operations Support Squadron AFE technician responsible for NGFWH maintenance during the testing. 

 “It makes our job much easier in the long run, but because it's so easy to adjust, we can make corrections if they are needed.”

Most Popular

The tests are set to be spread out to other aircraft and aircrew with the next aircraft type scheduled to test the helmets being the HC-130J and B-1B Lancer, according to the press statement.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/22/image/png/l0MMenFAGFrsKP1uHkNEeZPHnthZXbTn1eY2POoT.png
NASA's Curiosity: Martian rocks are advancing our search for extraterrestrial life
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/6IlnqWEdAdauko1ZbkGiCzrF0qRpN7ZT0u0hPtPh.jpg
NASA's Ingenuity was only supposed to fly 5 times. It just aced flight 50
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/06/image/jpeg/lCsqoPO4q7gNVDwe0n0lPDfMfnQBSooMou5nBdwt.jpg
Is wireless tech about to supercharge your world? – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/12/image/jpeg/axTMOIazSZcZ4CbOYhC1h2qWly0KlnazrpRUzMIw.jpg
Can AI rescue lab rats and guinea pigs? How new technologies could solve a major ethical issue
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/PtyOGzPWqYpfBysgpwxirjENPHVndhHGgaxIuCbx.jpg
Mainspring's 'flameless' linear generator can use any fuel to generate power
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/03/image/jpeg/QlyjaLd5j2y0hDiyf91OFZHAXFcW2hlxg1o3fwMI.jpg
This company turns massive dump trucks into self-driving heavy vehicles
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/15/image/jpeg/3rB6UDbv5G5linvtuigrfI4PC2N3Mka0lLffi9BJ.jpg
The engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his family
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/u2Jj3dDoVyOspfN1vam1EpJrZcDPSeIbZVI2YezH.jpg
NASA unveils next-gen helicopters for Mars to work in tandem with Perseverance
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/ytznp0Jp8uETO1wcKWaB3vYDxcMsVbgAVlHw0H6a.jpg
Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle
More Stories
innovationMeteorologist uses Starlink RV to live stream tornadoes and save lives
Chris Young| 2/16/2023
scienceAustralian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural area
Chris Young| 8/13/2022
cultureA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food waste
André Aram| 12/7/2022