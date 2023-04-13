Raspberry Pi will soon have AI capabilities, Sony announces

Sony plans to integrate its Aitrios edge computing (on-chip) AI platform into the Raspberry Pi, giving it image sensing and facial recognition capabilities. "Our goal is to provide new value to a variety of industries and support them in solving issues using our innovative edge AI sensing technology built around image sensors," said Terushi Shimizu, president and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Raspberry Pi Ltd. to bring our Aitrios platform — which supports the development of unique and diverse solutions utilizing our edge AI devices — to the Raspberry Pi user and developer community, and provide a unique development experience," added Shimizu.

The latest iteration of Rasberry Pi, version 4, gives professionals and amateur electronics enthusiasts PC-like power on a compact, relatively small circuit board. While initially developed as an educational tool for robotics and coding, the Raspberry Pi has become helpful for programmers to prototype fairly sophisticated Internet of Things (IoT) and other devices.

With Sony's Aitrios included, the Raspberry Pi would become an even more potent piece of equipment. Sony has marketed the system for surveillance, security, and more. Unlike cloud AI, it runs directly on chips (edge computing) to reduce latency. Examples given on a dedicated website consist of consumer counting, license plate identification, inventory tracking and retention, and "detailed employee analysis."