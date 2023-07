The United States Navy has announced its intention to commission Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to develop prototype hypersonic anti-ship missiles separately. Under the new contracts, totaling around $116 million, both companies will compete to build high-speed, low-altitude missiles to bring death to enemy warships over hundreds of miles. Similar in concept to existing Exocet missiles (but much faster), the winning prototype will undergo further development once this initial phase terminates in late-2024.

Little else known

Other details of the proposals from both military tech giants are unknown, but most military analysts believe they will likely feature scramjet engines. The final designs will also need to be carried by the service’s carrier-based FA-18E/F Super Hornet and F-35 Lightning jet fighters and perhaps future successors. As analysts explain, the program's focus on anti-ship capabilities also tells of the US Navy's growing anxiety around potential conflict with China, specifically its growing Navy.