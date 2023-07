Raytheon and the Northrop Grumman Corporation have been awarded a follow-on contract by DARPA to expand and validate Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) flight vehicles. Raytheon and Northrop Grumman signed an agreement in June 2019 to collaborate to develop air-breathing hypersonic weapons.

The Raytheon-built missile and Northrop Grumman-supplied scramjet engines were chosen for the $200 million HAWC program to deliver a functional system for DARPA and USAF. The two companies used their experience to showcase readiness for future missile systems. The agreement allows continued collaboration on HAWC and other hypersonic missiles.

Future cruise missile

The HAWC is a hypersonic air-to-air combat missile concept developed and tested by DARPA and the USAF to demonstrate critical technologies for delivering an affordable air-launched hypersonic cruise missile. The long-range missile, which operates at speeds exceeding Mach 5, is being developed by Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Northrop Grumman, with Lockheed Martin as a competitor.