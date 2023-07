Raytheon has officially been awarded an $81 million "risk reduction program" for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC). Called More Opportunities with the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (MoHAWC), the program's aim (led by Raytheon but also includes Northrop Grumman) will be to integrate lessons learned from the scramjet program’s previous stages to "mature" the HAWC concept further, The Defense Post reports.

Building on HAWC

The HAWC program was officially concluded in January of this year. According to an interview with DefenseScoop, DARPA program manager Salvatore Buccellato, MoHAWC is striving to advance the development, integration, and demonstration of technologies that can demonstrate the efficiency and effectiveness of air-launched hypersonic cruise missiles.