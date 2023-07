As demand for Raytheon's ancient Stinger missiles explodes, the company has been forced to employ retired employees to help build them, reports Defense One. The re-hired former engineers will help train younger staff and help restart production from blueprints that are well over 40 years old. The demand for the missiles has come after large quantities of the United States stockpiles have been donated to the Ukrainian military.

In case you are unaware, the FIM-92 "Stinger" is a surface-to-air missile system originating from the United States, designed for man-portable use and functioning through infrared homing technology. It boasts versatility, being capable of being fired from various ground vehicles or helicopters as the Air-to-Air Stinger (ATAS). Since its establishment in 1981, the Stinger has been employed by the US military and 29 other countries worldwide.