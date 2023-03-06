Engineers develop robots to house-hunt and scout real estate in space

Fink and team have published a paper in Advances in Space Research that details a "communication network that would link rovers, lake landers, and even submersible vehicles through a so-called mesh topology network, allowing the machines to work together as a team, independently from human input," according to a press release.

One of the experimental rovers used by Fink's team to test hardware and software related to autonomous exploration. This prototype is outfitted with cameras and other sensors for navigation. Wolfgang Fink/University of Arizona

Dropping miniaturized sensors like breadcrumbs

The scientists named their patent-pending concept the "Breadcrumb-Style Dynamically Deployed Communication Network" paradigm or DDCN, based on the fairy tale 'Hansel and Gretel'. According to Fink, DDCN could help resolve one of NASA's Space Technology Grand Challenges by helping overcome the limited ability of current technology to safely traverse environments on comets, asteroids, moons, and planetary bodies.

"If you remember the book, you know how Hansel and Gretel dropped breadcrumbs to make sure they'd find their way back. In our scenario, the 'breadcrumbs' are miniaturized sensors that piggyback on the rovers, which deploy the sensors as they traverse a cave or other subsurface environment," explained Fink.

The rovers are connected via a wireless data connection and deploy communication nodes. They're also continuously monitoring their environment. When a rover sense that signal is fading, but still within range, it drops a communication node, regardless of the distance it has covered after placing the last node.

The robotic explorers are free once their job has been done

The rovers need no hand-holding from their mother, said Fink. Each subordinate rover will make it on its own. The DDCN concept allows a team of rovers to navigate even complex underground environments without ever losing contact with their "mother rover" on the surface.

All data collected by the robotic explorers will return to the mother rover on the surface. As a result, retrieving the robots is not required once their job is completed.