Novel technology can process real-time data from 30 million connected cars

"As a trusted global innovator, NTT DATA is leading the way for our retail and automotive clients to unlock the full potential of connected car data. By exploring new approaches, we are not only enhancing the customer experience but also working towards a more sustainable future," said Robb Rasmussen Senior Vice President, Marketing, NTT Data, in a press release.

How Connected Car Data Initiative can help further connected car technology?

The firm's unique patented data processing system comes with the capability to analyze data in real time from a large source to retrieve only the necessary information that is relevant to drivers on the road. The company claims that the technology is now capable to handle data from over 30 million connected cars.

Information such as specific locations and times of the day can be set to classify data procured from millions of connected cars on the road. For instance, after the system gets notified of an obstacle on a route from an onboard camera of a car, the technology can quickly warn the following vehicles to avoid the roadblock.

It takes about 20 seconds for the current applications to process the information and notify drivers after locating an obstacle, but the new technology from NTT Data shortens that time to about 5 seconds. Such sharper turnaround times can help prevent accidents, predict traffic congestion in detail, and suggest fuel-efficient driving routes. Such systems become imperative as the world slowly moves on to adopt autonomous driving technology.