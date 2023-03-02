Novel technology can process real-time data from 30 million connected cars
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is planning to commercialize its Connected Car Data Initiative to reduce traffic congestion & CO2 emissions. The initiative was developed by its subsidiary firm named NTT Data, which is a global digital and IT services provider based in Japan.
The technology provides the ability to monitor and analyze data from millions of cars connected to the internet. The setup can be ready as early as the end of 2023.
"As a trusted global innovator, NTT DATA is leading the way for our retail and automotive clients to unlock the full potential of connected car data. By exploring new approaches, we are not only enhancing the customer experience but also working towards a more sustainable future," said Robb Rasmussen Senior Vice President, Marketing, NTT Data, in a press release.
How Connected Car Data Initiative can help further connected car technology?
The firm's unique patented data processing system comes with the capability to analyze data in real time from a large source to retrieve only the necessary information that is relevant to drivers on the road. The company claims that the technology is now capable to handle data from over 30 million connected cars.
Information such as specific locations and times of the day can be set to classify data procured from millions of connected cars on the road. For instance, after the system gets notified of an obstacle on a route from an onboard camera of a car, the technology can quickly warn the following vehicles to avoid the roadblock.
It takes about 20 seconds for the current applications to process the information and notify drivers after locating an obstacle, but the new technology from NTT Data shortens that time to about 5 seconds. Such sharper turnaround times can help prevent accidents, predict traffic congestion in detail, and suggest fuel-efficient driving routes. Such systems become imperative as the world slowly moves on to adopt autonomous driving technology.
According to the company, sustainability is one of the biggest global concerns and this initiative shall contribute to optimizing traffic flow and reducing CO2 emissions in transportation significantly.
Partnership with Toyota to develop a POC
As a proof of concept (POC) NTT DATA working to develop a system utilizing connected car data owned by Toyota Motor Corporation in a parking lot in Tokyo. This association plans to validate the processing and analysis of past driving data and real-time driving data (vehicle speed and fuel consumption).
The results of this exercise will be updated online as the congestion status of surrounding roads to verify if the system can "contribute to the dispersion of traffic flow by optimizing customers' movement during congestion." Consequently, a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions due to the result of this will also be monitored.
"The explosion of data generated by connected cars underlines the need for creative monetization methods that not only secure ROI, but also drive growth and development for our clients," said Robb.
