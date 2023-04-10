New method for producing realistic holograms could enhance virtual reality
Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have developed a new method for creating realistic 3D holographic projections, which is three orders of magnitude better than the current state-of-the-art technology.
The study on the ultrahigh-density method for producing realistic holograms was published in the peer-reviewed journal Optica. Led by Lei Gong, the team developed a new approach to holography that overcame some of the long-standing limitations of current digital holographic techniques. By combining a traditional spatial light modulator with a diffuser, the team was able to separate multiple image planes by a much smaller amount without being constrained by the properties of the spatial light modulator (SLM). This breakthrough method has the potential to revolutionize the field of holography and provide more immersive and lifelike experiences in a range of industries.
According to Gong, the new ultrahigh-density method "overcomes two long-existing bottlenecks in current digital holographic techniques — low axial resolution and high interplane crosstalk — that prevent fine depth control of the hologram and thus limit the quality of the 3D display." The researchers used a diffuser to separate multiple image planes by a smaller amount without being constrained by the properties of a spatial light modulator (SLM).
What the simulation projects
In a simulation, the researchers were able to project a 3D rocket model with 125 successive image planes at a depth interval of 0.96 mm in a single 1000×1000-pixel hologram, compared to 32 image planes with a depth interval of 3.75 mm using another state-of-the-art holography approach. The researchers also built a prototype 3D-SDH projector and compared it directly to another state-of-the-art method known as “3D Fresnel computer-generated holography.” The 3D-SDH achieved more than “three orders of magnitude” axial resolution over the conventional counterpart.
The researchers noted that all of the holograms they demonstrated in their experiments were point-cloud images, which means they cannot present a "solid body" of a 3D object but simply a much denser holographic projection than currently available. Still, the researchers aim to improve and refine their method until they can project a collection of realistic-looking 3D objects.
The new process, three-dimensional scattering-assisted dynamic holography (3D-SDH), could be used in both virtual and real-world applications. It could enhance the 3D viewing experience in headset-based holographic displays, provide better 3D visuals without requiring a headset, and improve holography-based optical encryption by allowing more data to be encrypted in the hologram.
The potential
The development of this ultrahigh-density method for producing realistic holograms has the potential to revolutionize the field of holography. It could be used in various applications, from virtual reality displays to optical encryption. Additionally, the researchers plan to continue refining their method to enable the projection of collections of 3D objects rather than just individual objects.
This technology could become commonplace with continued advancements, providing people with more immersive and lifelike experiences in various industries.