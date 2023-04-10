New method for producing realistic holograms could enhance virtual reality

According to Gong, the new ultrahigh-density method "overcomes two long-existing bottlenecks in current digital holographic techniques — low axial resolution and high interplane crosstalk — that prevent fine depth control of the hologram and thus limit the quality of the 3D display." The researchers used a diffuser to separate multiple image planes by a smaller amount without being constrained by the properties of a spatial light modulator (SLM).

What the simulation projects

In a simulation, the researchers were able to project a 3D rocket model with 125 successive image planes at a depth interval of 0.96 mm in a single 1000×1000-pixel hologram, compared to 32 image planes with a depth interval of 3.75 mm using another state-of-the-art holography approach. The researchers also built a prototype 3D-SDH projector and compared it directly to another state-of-the-art method known as “3D Fresnel computer-generated holography.” The 3D-SDH achieved more than “three orders of magnitude” axial resolution over the conventional counterpart.

The researchers noted that all of the holograms they demonstrated in their experiments were point-cloud images, which means they cannot present a "solid body" of a 3D object but simply a much denser holographic projection than currently available. Still, the researchers aim to improve and refine their method until they can project a collection of realistic-looking 3D objects.

The new process, three-dimensional scattering-assisted dynamic holography (3D-SDH), could be used in both virtual and real-world applications. It could enhance the 3D viewing experience in headset-based holographic displays, provide better 3D visuals without requiring a headset, and improve holography-based optical encryption by allowing more data to be encrypted in the hologram.