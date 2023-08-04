Rechargeable batteries made from waste

Most batteries are currently made using rare earth metals like lithium.

These are in limited supply and mining them generally involves serious environmental degradation.

One company has come up with a possible solution in batteries made from waste materials.

Imagine a world where the battery of your smartphone or laptop does not contain any mined elements. What if we told you that the battery was also providing a way to use waste from desalination plants? What if, once its life was completed, the battery components could be removed and used as a fertilizer instead of becoming hazardous waste? You would be relieved, right?

Well, such a battery actually already exists and is being built by SorbiForce. Established in 2017, SorbiForce is registered in Delaware and has already tested a 2kWh battery that can power household appliances. The company is now aiming for larger solutions that can capture renewable energy from solar and wind plants.