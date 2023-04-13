The strange metal behavior of magnetoresistance of graphene breaks record high

The phenomenon of linear magnetoresistance has puzzled scientists for more than a century since it was first observed. The current Manchester work provides important clues about the origins of the strange metal behavior and of the linear magnetoresistance. Perhaps, the mysteries can now be finally solved thanks to graphene as it represents a clean, well-characterized and relatively simple electronic system.

“Undoped high-quality graphene at room temperature offers an opportunity to explore an entirely new regime that in principle could be discovered even a decade ago but somehow was overlooked by everyone. We plan to study this strange-metal regime and, surely, more of interesting results, phenomena and applications will follow”, added Dr Leonid Ponomarenko, one of the leading paper authors.

The paper was published in Nature this week.

Study abstract:

The most recognizable feature of graphene’s electronic spectrum is its Dirac point, around which interesting phenomena tend to cluster. At low temperatures, the intrinsic behavior in this regime is often obscured by charge inhomogeneity but thermal excitations can overcome the disorder at elevated temperatures and create an electron–hole plasma of Dirac fermions. The Dirac plasma has been found to exhibit unusual properties, including quantum-critical scattering and hydrodynamic flow. However, little is known about the plasma’s behavior in magnetic fields. Here we report magnetotransport in this quantum-critical regime. In low fields, the plasma exhibits giant parabolic magnetoresistivity reaching more than 100 per cent in a magnetic field of 0.1 tesla at room temperature. This is orders-of-magnitude higher than magnetoresistivity found in any other system at such temperatures. We show that this behavior is unique to monolayer graphene, being underpinned by its massless spectrum and ultrahigh mobility, despite frequent (Planckian limit) scattering. With the onset of Landau quantization in a magnetic field of a few tesla, where the electron–hole plasma resides entirely on the zeroth Landau level, giant linear magnetoresistivity emerges. It is nearly independent of temperature and can be suppressed by proximity screening, indicating a many-body origin. Clear parallels with magnetotransport in strange metals and so-called quantum linear magnetoresistance predicted for Weyl metals offer an interesting opportunity to further explore relevant physics using this well defined quantum-critical two-dimensional system.