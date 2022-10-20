300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful products
- Established in 2018, the startup has processed over 300 million cigarette butts.
- It has over 250 collection centers that engage more than 2,000 people to collect cigarette butts.
- The technology has already been licensed to other units in South Asia.
Around 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are littered worldwide yearly, making them the top item in the UN Environment Programme’s list of most discarded items. Most cigarette butts contain plastic filters that will take hundreds of years to decompose. On top of this, the World Health Organization points out that this mountain of butts contains more than 7000 toxic chemicals, which leech into the environment when discarded.
