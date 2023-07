Researchers in Sweden studied the effect of adding Asparagopsis taxiformis (AT), or red sea plume, to cow feces on greenhouse gas emissions from dairy cow manure.

Their study, published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, revealed that incorporating AT can potentially reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cow manure by almost 50 percent.

The findings highlight the significant potential of red sea plume algae in mitigating emissions from livestock waste.

Red sea plume against greenhouse gases

"We showed that adding AT to the feces of dairy cows significantly reduced methane production from the feces by 44 percent compared to feces without AT," said Dr. Mohammad Ramin, an animal science researcher at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, in a press statement.