This sensor promises to prevent traffic jams and curb carbon emissions

So she developed a sensor that allows the concrete to speak. It results in less construction time and improves pavement repairs. On top of that, it is improving the road's sustainability and cutting carbon emissions.

It is embedded directly into the concrete pour, sending enhanced and consistent data to engineers. It tells engineers about the concrete strength and whether it needs repair.

U.S states are ready to try this new invention

More than half of the U.S. states are set to implement such sensors. The states include Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, Colorado, North Dakota, California, and Utah. More conditions are expected to join the study in the upcoming months.

Indiana and Texas have already begun to try taking concrete sensors in their highway paving projects.

This invention is on track to become a hit in the market as the REBEL Concrete Strength System. Also, Fast Company magazine named this technology one of its Next Big Things in Tech for 2022. The 2021 Report Card for America's Infrastructure also chose this invention as one of its "Gamechangers" for the year.

No longer have to rely on concrete samples

Lu and her team started creating this invention in 2017 when the Indiana Department Of Transportation asked for help eliminating the premature breakdown of freshly restored concrete pavement.

Large concrete samples must be tested at a lab or on-site facility according to methods utilized by the sector for more than a century. Engineers calculate the specific concrete mix's strength level after being poured and given time to develop at a construction site using that data.