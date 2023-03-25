AI-powered reforestation drone company secures first-of-its-kind funding
To create a carbon sequestration fund with a maximum investment of $200 million, AirSeed Technologies has teamed up with Conscious Investment Management (CIM).
This would be the largest carbon sequestration fund of its kind and will be established thanks to the company's first significant deal with a top impact investment manager, according to a press release by the company on Friday.
"Securing an agreement to work with CIM as it establishes one of the largest carbon sequestration funds of this type is important validation of our value proposition for large-scale application of our solution and brings us significantly closer to our 100 million planting goal by 2024," said AirSeed CEO & Co-Founder Andrew Walker.
"AirSeed is currently in dialogue with a number of corporate investors who see the same economic and environmental opportunities as CIM.
The company is "capitalizing so that we can deliver on this unique and critical opportunity at scale." added Walker.
The collaboration will generate significant upfront revenue for AirSeed, and its hyper-productive planting solution will be critical to the project's success, according to the company.
AirSeed is launching its Series A capital raise to support this by providing additional funds to execute this milestone contract and scale the business to capitalize on this transformative opportunity.
"Launching our Series A funding round will drive AirSeed's delivery of this massive opportunity and continue the transformation of our business," stated Walker.
This is "to meet the rapidly growing appetite for reforestation and replanting opportunities at the scale necessary to help shift the dial on climate change."
AirSeed has already worked with a number of well-known Australian brands, including Telstra and Treasury Wine Estates' St Hubert's The Stag.
The company is collaborating with Telstra to establish environmental plantings for a 240-hectare project that will capture 160,000 tons of carbon over a 25-year period. This year, AirSeed will also plant 100,000 seed pods for St Hubert's The Stag.
How does AirSpeed work?
The speed, price, and total solution provided by AirSeed for mapping, planting, and monitoring are unparalleled, claimed the press release.
This strategy combines science, mobile manufacturing, and drone planting to enable the mass production of seed pods without importing them or posing a biosecurity threat.
Drones fly independently, sowing seed pods while storing the GPS location of each planted pod. They are guided by AI and data acquired.
In order to accelerate biodiversity and guide the operations of both the drones and the AirSeed ecologists on the ground, the data that AirSeed collects offers complete transparency and measurability, allowing for the knowledge of what is working and where modifications need to be done.
"There are immense global opportunities for AirSeed given the uniqueness of its bio-diverse, scalable 'seed pod meets drone' system," said AirSeed's new director Mara Bún.
"Nowhere else is there proprietary technology where the pod captures the local biome and is planted and then monitored via drones for the best chance of success."
"AirSeed does this at an unprecedented scale and significantly cheaper and faster than human planting, with its technology providing robust and transparent reporting of impact," added Bún.
