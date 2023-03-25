AI-powered reforestation drone company secures first-of-its-kind funding

"Securing an agreement to work with CIM as it establishes one of the largest carbon sequestration funds of this type is important validation of our value proposition for large-scale application of our solution and brings us significantly closer to our 100 million planting goal by 2024," said AirSeed CEO & Co-Founder Andrew Walker.

"AirSeed is currently in dialogue with a number of corporate investors who see the same economic and environmental opportunities as CIM.

The company is "capitalizing so that we can deliver on this unique and critical opportunity at scale." added Walker.

The collaboration will generate significant upfront revenue for AirSeed, and its hyper-productive planting solution will be critical to the project's success, according to the company.

AirSeed is launching its Series A capital raise to support this by providing additional funds to execute this milestone contract and scale the business to capitalize on this transformative opportunity.

"Launching our Series A funding round will drive AirSeed's delivery of this massive opportunity and continue the transformation of our business," stated Walker.

This is "to meet the rapidly growing appetite for reforestation and replanting opportunities at the scale necessary to help shift the dial on climate change."

AirSeed has already worked with a number of well-known Australian brands, including Telstra and Treasury Wine Estates' St Hubert's The Stag.

The company is collaborating with Telstra to establish environmental plantings for a 240-hectare project that will capture 160,000 tons of carbon over a 25-year period. This year, AirSeed will also plant 100,000 seed pods for St Hubert's The Stag.