Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight

Although ground-effect aircraft could fly over land due to this extreme height restriction, doing so would be extremely risky for routine operations. Therefore, they usually stay over water.

I’m excited to announce that REGENT has taken flight! 🛫https://t.co/SSiIRpZwCx — billythalheimer (@billythalheimer) ) September 21, 2022

“People have been attempting to make wing-in-ground effect vehicles viable for 60 years, and in 15 months we have gone from a drawing on a napkin to the first successful flight,” said Mike Klinker, Regent CTO, and co-founder, in a press release.

However, the economics of these machines have been less than attractive to date, but electrification could be the key. Battery capacity is the main reason electric boats cannot go great distances via the challenging medium of water.

Early electric aircraft also have trouble providing a practical range while carrying a reasonable number of passengers. When Regent considered this, it became clear that, when combined with more modern technology, the efficiency of the old ground-effect vehicle may give it a competitive advantage.

What's more, the progress of this machine has been blindingly fast. In just 15 months, a sketch on the back of a napkin was transformed into a flying quarter-scale airplane and $7 billion in sales.

How does the Seaglider work?

The V-shaped hull and fuselage of Regent's Seaglider are intended to allow the Seaglider to taxi slowly like a boat on the sea. It lifts out of the water on a set of hydrofoils as it accelerates for takeoff.

Artist's impression of the Seaglider in flight. Regent

It can travel comfortably above the water's surface by lifting the cabin out of the waves. Additionally, it significantly reduces drag, lowering the energy needed to push through the water.

The hull's shape also vastly reduces drag and thus the energy required to push through the water, so it uses much less energy to reach takeoff speed for wing-borne flight. Once the aircraft is out of the water, the hydrofoils fold away and descend for the landing.