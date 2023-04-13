Relativity Space discontinues Terran 1, goes 'all in' on next-gen Terran R

New update from Relativity Space following the launch of Terran 1

Relativity Space announced on Wednesday, April 12 that it will be shifting its strategy to accelerate the development of its reusable next-generation rocket.

One of the fundamental changes the company will make involves a change to its manufacturing process: it will now combine its 3D-printing method with traditional metal-bending techniques.

In an interview with CNBC, Relativity Space CEO Tim Ellis said the company is going "all in" on developing its larger Terran R rocket, meaning it will discontinue Terran 1 after just one launch.

Terran R newly released product update: the next-gen reusable 3D printed rocket. 🚀



💫 Two-stage, 270-foot-tall rocket with an 18-foot diameter

💫 5-meter payload fairing, sending payloads into LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond

️💫23,500 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), downrange landing… pic.twitter.com/Gi4GLeEoxM — Relativity Space (@relativityspace) April 12, 2023

"We’re putting all energy and resources on getting Terran R to market as quickly as possible and then getting to a higher rate of reuse for scaling the launch volumes," Ellis explained.

As a point of reference, SpaceX launched its Falcon 1 rocket a total of five times – with the first four launches resulting in failure – before moving on to its Falcon 9 program. Falcon 9 was given the "9" designation because it features nine Merline engines.

After the debut launch of Terran 1 last month, Ellis stated that the launch had been a success, but it meant Relativity Space "had some decisions to make" about whether to continue working on the development of its first rocket.

Relativity Space shifts its focus toward Terran R

Now, Relativity Space is talking to NASA about a mission that was initially intended to fly on Terran 1, and will now presumably become a Terran R payload. Existing customers – Relativity Space has launch contracts totaling more than $1.6 billion – have also been informed their missions will be moved to the Terran R program. Relativity Space expects that Terran R won't launch until around 2026.