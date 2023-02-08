Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket could finally launch this month

The launch of Terran 1 is "feeling real"

Though Relativity Space has not announced an official launch date, the 110-foot (33-meter) Terran 1 is rumored to be launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, at some point this month.

"Getting ready for final ground tests, launch feeling real," Ellis wrote on Twitter. "We are vertical again!!"

Relativity Space's first launch mission is called GLHF (Good Luck, Have Fun), and it will act as an important launch test of the expendable Terran 1 rocket. If all goes to plan, the company will aim to fly customer payloads to orbit.

Getting ready for final ground tests, launch feeling real. At the doorstep. Photos from our technician team hard at work up high on the rocket. We are vertical again!! @relativityspace pic.twitter.com/0ANo0FywSc — Tim Ellis (@thetimellis) February 6, 2023

On its website, Relativity Space says Terran 1 is 85 percent 3D-printed by mass, which makes it the "largest 3D printed object to exist and to attempt orbital flight." The company aims to build Terran 1 rockets that are 95 percent 3D-printed eventually.

The Terran 1 features nine Aeon engines on the rocket's first stage and an Aeon Vac engine on the second. These are all 3D-printed and will use a combination of liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas as fuel — a combnination that has never been used to reach orbit. Terran 1 has a maximum payload capacity of 2,756 pounds (1,250 kilograms) to low-Earth orbit.

The company says its combination of liquid oxygen and natural gas is an ideal combination for eventually carrying out its intended goal of reaching Mars. That's because it is reusable and is "the easiest to eventually transition to methane on Mars."