Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket fails to reach orbit, still makes history

Ultimately, it showed that flying a rocket made almost entirely from 3D-printed pieces is possible.

The world's first 3D-printed rocket lifts off

Relativity Space's Terran 1 took off from Launch Complex 16 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:25 p.m. EST (0025 GMT on March 23). The mission was called "Good Luck, Have Fun" and the main aim was to test launch the 3D-printed rocket. As such, no payloads were loaded into the rocket prior to launch.

The Terran 1 rocket survived Max-Q and its first and second stages separated successfully. However, roughly three minutes into the flight, the upper stage failed to reach orbit due to an anomaly.

"No one's ever attempted to launch a 3D-printed rocket into orbit, and, while we didn't make it all the way today, we gathered enough data to show that flying 3D-printed rockets is viable," Relativity Space's Arwa Tizani Kelly explained during the company's launch webcast on Wednesday.

"We just completed a major step in proving to the world that 3D-printed rockets are structurally viable," she added.

Terran 1 launch a success despite failure to reach orbit

Despite the fact they didn't reach orbit, Relativity Space will likely be very happy with the launch.