Remote workers can now hold down many jobs thanks to AI tools

A new report by Vice released this week is describing how being overemployed has become easier as the pandemic normalized remote work and platforms such as ChatGPT have emerged.

Artificial-intelligence tools can enable remote workers to not just more than one job, but to do them with time left to spare. Vice spoke anonymously to various workers holding down two to four full-time jobs with help from these tools and they all were in agreement that it is an ideal way to increase one’s income.

“That's the only reason I got my job this year,” one worker referred to only as Ben said of OpenAI's tool. “ChatGPT does like 80 percent of my job if I’m being honest.”

“I can just tell it to create a story,” Ben further explained, “and it just does it for me, based off the context that I gave it.” Ben only needs to verify that the information is indeed accurate—”sometimes it gets stuff wrong, which is totally normal,” he said—but the adjustments are relatively “minor” and easy to fix.