Remote workers can now hold down many jobs thanks to AI tools
A new report by Vice released this week is describing how being overemployed has become easier as the pandemic normalized remote work and platforms such as ChatGPT have emerged.
Artificial-intelligence tools can enable remote workers to not just more than one job, but to do them with time left to spare. Vice spoke anonymously to various workers holding down two to four full-time jobs with help from these tools and they all were in agreement that it is an ideal way to increase one’s income.
“That's the only reason I got my job this year,” one worker referred to only as Ben said of OpenAI's tool. “ChatGPT does like 80 percent of my job if I’m being honest.”
“I can just tell it to create a story,” Ben further explained, “and it just does it for me, based off the context that I gave it.” Ben only needs to verify that the information is indeed accurate—”sometimes it gets stuff wrong, which is totally normal,” he said—but the adjustments are relatively “minor” and easy to fix.
Another employee described how he had been using ChatGPT to do two jobs and was planning to add a third, increasing his compensation from $500,000 to $800,000.
The FIRE movement
These types of workers are part of the FIRE movement (“Financial Independence, Retire Early”) and some are quite young with Vice reporting one not even being 30 yet.
There are currently no statistics on how many workers may be using A.I. tools for overemployment, but there’s ample evidence that such tools can dramatically reduce the time needed to complete tasks.
One of the anonymous workers told Vice he would have needed a full team and “maybe days of work” to do all the work the A.I. did in a mere half an hour.
This is very plausible especially in today’s environment where most managers don’t micromanage and are only concerned with work being done well and on time.
“You say to somebody, ‘Look, you gotta get this done by next Friday at noon.’ You don’t really care when they do it…as long as it gets done,” Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary said last month about this new management style.
