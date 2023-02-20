Researchers tap into world's largest sink of CO2 for carbon capture

How carbon can be captured from seawater

There are some existing technologies that focus on removing carbon from the seas. Typically, this is done using a stack of membranes to apply a voltage across a feed stream which is acidified by splitting the water. As a result, bicarbonates in the water are converted into carbon dioxide molecules, which can then be removed under a vacuum.

The process is complex and costly as the membranes needed for the process are expensive and also need chemicals to drive the reactions at the electrodes. A research team led by Alan Hatton, a professor of chemical engineering at MIT, worked to simplify the process and make it cost-effective.

Their newly developed method does not use membranes and instead uses a reversible reaction at the electrodes to capture carbon. Reactive electrodes release protons into seawater, thereby acidifying seawater and converting dissolved bicarbonates into molecular carbon dioxide, which is then captured under a vacuum.

The water is then fed to a second set of cells where the voltage is reversed, and protons are recovered to turn the water alkaline before it is released back into the sea. The press release said that when one set of electrodes is depleted of protons, the roles of the two cells can be reversed.