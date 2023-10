Sage Geosystems Inc., a Houston-based startup, has found a novel method to store renewable energy in the ground and retrieve it on demand as geothermal energy. The startup achieves this using old oil and gas wells, putting them to use yet again, a press release said.

The oil industry has used this approach for many decades, where steam is injected into the shale deposit and left there for many hours to heat the leftover oil. The added heat makes the oil less viscous and easier to be pumped out.

Sage Geosystems also uses the same approach but uses renewable energy as an input. Instead of oil, the startup is interested in the heat from the wells, which helps multiply the efficiency of the energy generation system.