Renewables to supply over ⅓ of global electricity by 2030

New research by RIM, formerly the Rocky Mountain Institute, is revealing that wind and solar will supply over one-third of global electricity by 2030.

The report which was conducted in cooperation with the Bezos Earth Fund highlights how active growth in solar, wind and battery deployment might just allow nations to achieve ambitious net-zero pathways by the end of the decade.

This is according to a press release by the institute.

Fossil fuels no longer wanted

The analysis also revealed that fossil fuel demand for electricity will decrease as much as 30 percent from the 2022 peak by 2030 as renewables become more cost-competitive and popular.

Solar and battery costs have seen a decrease of 80 percent between 2012 and 2022, while offshore and onshore wind costs are down 73 percent and 57 percent respectively. This is according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance data.