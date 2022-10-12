Meta unveils Quest Pro VR headsets at $1,499. Here’s why it's priced so high

Meta Quest Pro is priced at a whopping $1,499, and the company is very well aware that the users would be keen to know why the headset demands such a steep price tag to experience the metaverse. The Valve Index is the only VR headset with a $1,000 price tag, while Sony and even Meta's own Quest 2 VR headset cost only $400.

What you can expect with Meta Quest Pro

In what might be a way to justify the price tag of the Quest Pro, Meta has compared its features with the Quest 2 on multiple occasions. For instance, the mixed reality experience on the Pro comes with a 4x higher resolution than the Quest 2, while the optical stack has been slimmed by over 40 percent on the Pro. The LCD display packs 37 percent more pixels per inch on the Pro while the vibrance of colors is 1.3x more on the new device, the technical specifications page claims.

If the hardware configuration is more important to you than the company's marketing talk, then the Quest Pro 2 comes with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, a Snapdragon XR2+ processor, and ten advanced VR/ MR sensors. The controllers are packed with three cameras, a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor, haptic feedback, and precision pinch to deliver an intuitive VR experience.

Why not a Quest 3?

Meta's decision to launch a Pro version of its VR headset with a sky-high price is questionable when its Quest 2 seems to be doing pretty well. Although Meta hasn't divulged the exact sales numbers, the Quest 2 is estimated to have recorded over 10 million sales to date.