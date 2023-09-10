Research firm says EV battery prices set to decrease more

Historically, the cost of electric vehicle (EV) batteries has been one of the main factors contributing to the higher upfront cost of EVs compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. However, EV battery costs have been gradually falling over the years, making the vehicles more accessible and enticing to consumers.

Now, market research firm TrendForce released a report on Thursday showing that the price of batteries used in EVs and energy storage dropped 10 percent in August as a result of the slowing demand for the cars. The company also noted that additional price declines are anticipated throughout the rest of the year.