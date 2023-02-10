Researchers' 3D-printed models help preserve endangered languages

'Like a DNA helix'

Language is frequently imagined as words on a page or sound. But, much like the double helix of DNA, the "shape" of human languages and their high-dimensional form have yet to be thoroughly investigated and modeled.

By creating 3D-printed objects based on language patterns and syntax, researchers have now made it feasible to physically interact with a language extract in addition to just listening to a recording.

A nylon prototype made via the latest industrial type of 3D printing (Multi Jet Fusion), based on a language sample from an Amazonian language (Tariana). UCL

Sound of the languages

The team drew inspiration from a language's sounds —the number of syllables in a line and its syntax, concentrating on a specific grammatical system known as evidential— to develop their 3D designs. They assigned a number to "evidential weight," which refers to the type of evidence being presented.

As said in the statement, the Amazonian language Tariana was one of the languages they concentrated on, for instance. Tariana requires speakers always to explain the type of evidence they are transmitting. There is a hierarchy of favored evidential in Tariana, ranging from information gleaned through direct observation of objects to the repetition of information related by another person.

They plotted points in three dimensions, with the numerical values derived from evidential along the Z axis, the number of syllables along the Y axis, and the timeline on the X axis. The design software then turned these points into a 3D shape, virtually filling in the digital weave of warp and weft to appear as a smooth, woven undulating surface.