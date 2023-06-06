Researchers create new robotic bee with full freedom of movement

Researchers create new robotic bee with full freedom of movementThe Bee++, a new insect-sized robot, has the full six degrees of movement that a real insect has.John Loeffler| Jun 05, 2023 09:26 PM ESTCreated: Jun 05, 2023 09:26 PM ESTinnovationA worker bee pollinating a flowerHeather Broccard-Bell / iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new robot affectionately called Bee++ can fly around with a full six degrees of freedom, marking an incredible advance in miniature robotics that has the potential to help with everything from artificial pollination to search and rescue operations.The robot, developed by a team of researchers at Washington State University (WSU), has four wings made out of carbon fiber and mylar and a lightweight actuator to control the wing. It is the first robot of its kind to fly stably in all directions, according to a WSU statement, including the twisting motion known as yaw — typically the hardest for robots to manage successfully. See Also The research team, led by Néstor O. Pérez-Arancibia, the Flaherty associate professor at WSU's School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, published their report on Bee++ this week in the journal IEEE Transactions on Robotics, and Pérez-Arancibia is set to present the report at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation, set for the end of June.The robot is decades in the making, with robotics researchers around the world looking to develop an artificial flying insect that could someday provide new ways to pollinate plants, carry out biological research, and conduct search and rescue operations in tight environments, like a collapsed building or structure.In order to create the robot, researchers had to effectively remake the brain of an insect digitally using special controllers.“It’s a mixture of robotic design and control,” Pérez-Arancibia said. “Control is highly mathematical, and you design a sort of artificial brain. Some people call it the hidden technology, but without those simple brains, nothing would work.”In 2019, Pérez-Arancibia and two PhD students built a four-winged insect robot that was light enough to lift off as well as pitch and roll, giving it four degrees of freedom, but the final two degrees, known as yaw, was harder to implement.“If you can’t control yaw, you’re super limited,” Pérez-Arancibia said. “If you’re a bee, here is the flower, but if you can’t control the yaw, you are spinning all the time as you try to get there.”“The system is highly unstable, and the problem is super hard,” he continued. “For many years, people had theoretical ideas about how to control yaw, but nobody could achieve it due to actuation limitations.”At just 95mg and possessing a 33mm wingspan, the bee robot is still larger than your average bee by a hactor of nearly ten, but it's an important step in the development of functional robots at this scale, and one of the biggest hurdles to their development has been cleared.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Stanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthOur search for life on Europa may require these ultrathin solar cells - here's whyHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorBrainwaves synchronize during online games when players aren't in the same roomCreator of groundbreaking "UFO patents" explains inventions in rare interviewPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyFossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteriesFrom Gaza to NASA: Journey of an engineer who helped build Ingenuity Mars HelicopterAdvancing fusion energy: Researchers achieve record-breaking temperatures in a tokamakWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 years Job Board