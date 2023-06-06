Researchers create new robotic bee with full freedom of movement

A new robot affectionately called Bee++ can fly around with a full six degrees of freedom, marking an incredible advance in miniature robotics that has the potential to help with everything from artificial pollination to search and rescue operations.

The robot, developed by a team of researchers at Washington State University (WSU), has four wings made out of carbon fiber and mylar and a lightweight actuator to control the wing. It is the first robot of its kind to fly stably in all directions, according to a WSU statement, including the twisting motion known as yaw — typically the hardest for robots to manage successfully.