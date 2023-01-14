Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots

Unlocking the potential of smaller devices

“We need powerful tiny batteries to unlock the full potential of microscale devices, by improving the electrode architectures and coming up with innovative battery designs,” Material Science and Engineering Professor Paul Braun (Grainger Distinguished Chair in Engineering, Materials Research Laboratory Director) explained.

One problem that the researchers had to overcome was that as batteries become smaller, the packaging dominates the battery volume and mass while the electrode area becomes smaller, resulting in significant reductions in energy and power.

To overcome this issue, the team developed novel packaging technology that used the positive and negative terminal current collectors as part of the packaging itself.

The result was small microbatteries that still produced a high operating voltage.

“To date, electrode architectures and cell designs at the micro-nano scale have been limited to power-dense designs that came at the cost of porosity and volumetric energy density. Our work has been successful to create a microscale energy source that exhibits both high power density and volumetric energy density,” said Arghya Patra (Graduate Student, MatSE, MRL, co-first author).

The development bridges gap

The researchers noted that the development brings together many sectors and industries.

“Our work bridges the knowledge gap at the intersection of materials chemistry, unique materials manufacturing requirements for energy-dense planar microbattery configurations, and applied nano-microelectronics that require a high-voltage, on-board type power source to drive microactuators and micromotors,” Dr. Sungbong Kim (Postdoc, MatSE, currently assistant professor at Korea Military Academy, co-first author) added.