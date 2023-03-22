Researchers create self-sensing metamaterial concrete that produce power

The study related to the research - Multifunctional Nanogenerator-Integrated Metamaterial Concrete Systems for Smart Civil Infrastructure was published in the journal Advanced Materials.

According to researchers, the use of concrete in construction is followed for hundreds of years since its original creation by the ancient Romans. "Massive use of concrete in our infrastructure projects implies the need for developing a new generation of concrete materials that are more economical and environmentally sustainable, yet offer advanced functionalities," said Amir Alavi, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University and the author of the study, in a news release. The team plans to achieve these goals by introducing a metamaterial paradigm into the development of construction materials for advanced use-case scenarios.

The material offers compressibility and energy-harvesting capability

The material is made of reinforced "auxetic polymer lattices embedded in a conductive cement matrix". According to the team, such a design induces contact-electrification between the layers when triggered mechanically, which is further enhanced by with graphite powder which serves as the electrode in the system.

Studies have shown that the material can compress up to 15% under pressure and produce 330 μW of power. Researchers claim the project delivers the first composite material that features properties of compressibility and energy harvesting capabilities.