Researchers develop a novel method to generate deep-UV light

A new device that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to kill germs without harming humans has been developed by a team of researchers from Osaka University, Japan. The device uses a novel method of combining two visible photons into one deep-UV photon inside a thin waveguide made of aluminum nitride, a material that has nonlinear optical properties.

The research, named "229 nm far-ultraviolet second harmonic generation in a vertical polarity inverted AlN bilayer channel waveguide," has been published in the journal Applied Physics Express.

Deep-UV light has been known to be effective in disinfecting surfaces and environments from disease-causing pathogens, such as the COVID-19 virus. However, the conventional sources of deep-UV light, such as excimer lamps and LEDs, have low efficiency or short lifetimes. Moreover, some wavelengths of deep-UV light can damage human cells and cause health problems.