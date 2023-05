A specialized atlas that will address issues like which cell types are located in which areas of human tissue as well as which genes and proteins are active in specific cells is currently under development. This atlas is anticipated to map not only tissue that has been directly separated from individuals but also organoids, which are small-scale, three-dimensional collections of tissue that are grown in the lab.

Together with Barbara Treutlein, Professor of Quantitative Developmental Biology at ETH Zurich in Basel, researchers from the Universities of Zurich and Basel have created a novel method to collect and compile a wealth of data on organoids and their development in order to contribute to the creation of such an atlas.