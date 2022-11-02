Researchers devise smart glass windows that can polarize sunlight for wireless data transmission

According to his study, "considerable amounts of ambient light remain unexploited and are mainly used for illumination purposes. Such light can be modulated to transmit data offering a complementary solution for wireless communication".

Sunshine streaming through a window could easily be harnessed for wireless data transmission to electronic devices.

Shihada and his team of KAUST researchers immediately got to work and designed a smart glass system (Switchable glass) that can regulate sunlight passing through it. The system would encode data into the light that can be detected and decoded by devices in the room.

Not only is the system innovative, but it also offers a greener mode of communication in comparison to conventional Wi-Fi or cellular data transmission.

The research was published in the IEEE Photonics Journal.

Illustration of the polarizer effect on the polarized light. IEEE Photonics Journal (2022)

Data rates to be increased from kilobits to mega and gigabits per second

The devised system comprises two parts - a light modulator that can be embedded in a glass surface and an in-room receiver.

"The modulator is an array of our proposed smart glass elements known as Dual-cell Liquid Crystal Shutters (DLSs)," Osama Amin, a research scientist in Shihada's labs, said. The liquid shutter array would require only one Watt of power to operate, its function being to encode signals into the light as it passes, acting like a filter. The power would be supplied using a small solar panel.