A nanodevice, smaller than a grain of rice, shows promise in treating pancreatic cancer – one of the most aggressive forms of cancer and one that is often discovered too late, leading to high patient mortality rates. However, an innovative approach by nanomedicine researchers from the Houston Methodist Hospital promises a potential breakthrough by bringing immunotherapy right into the tumors.

A new paper published in Advanced Science outlines the technique, which involves an implantable nanofluidic device, called a nanofluidic drug-eluting seed (NDES), developed by the team. The NDES carries immunotherapeutic CD40 monoclonal antibodies directly to the tumor, penetrating the often dense stroma (the non-cancer cell and non-immune cell components of tumors) holding the tumors together.