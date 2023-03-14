Crab shells: A possible anode for sodium-ion batteries

Recently, a team of researchers has used this crab carbon to create anodes for sodium-ion batteries- an upcoming alternative to lithium-ion chemistries, as ACS stated.

As the amount of lithium metal in the world is limited for making Lithium-ion batteries, researchers have turned to its 'chemical cousins' instead. Earlier, scientists developed a biodegradable zinc-ion battery with the chitin found in crab shells. But these wastes can be turned into hard carbon- a possible anode for sodium-ion batteries.

To find a viable anode for sodium-ion batteries, Yue Zhao, Hongbin Liu, Yun Chen, and Tingli Ma explored combining hard carbon from crab shells with two types of transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs); tin sulfide and iron sulfide.

Similar to lithium in composition, the larger size of sodium ions makes them incompatible with traditional lithium-ion battery components such as graphite. However, using these innovative materials makes it possible to create an effective substitute suitable for use within sodium ion cells.

How scientists created crab carbon?

To create their "crab carbon" anode, the researchers heated crab shells to temperatures hotter than a blast furnace. Then this porous material was formed into electrodes with added tin or iron sulfide for enhanced performance. The fibrous nature of these surfaces provided huge surface areas that enabled efficient ion transport and conductivity.

Two separate composites were tested in a model battery and achieved exceptional performance: boasting 200 cycles of endurance with no signs of slowing.