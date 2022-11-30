Researchers improve water filter systems using AI

Now, a research team from the University of California Santa Barbara in the U.S. replicated different patterns of water-attracting and water-repelling materials lining a filter’s porous membrane and found ideal arrangements that would let water through more easily. They also discovered filters that would slow down some impurities while testing the porous membrane.

A bottle of boric acid in a lab Kittisak Kaewchalun/iStock

Sorting compounds by size and charge

The difficulty in filtering is due to the fact that synthetic porous materials are usually limited to sorting and separating compounds by either size or charge. However, biological membranes have pores made of proteins, such as aquaporin (AQP).

Aquaporins are integral membrane proteins – a protein that is permanently attached to the biological membrane – that act as channels in the transfer of water, and in some cases, small solutes across the membrane.

Aquaporin can separate water from other molecules by both size and charge because of the various distinct types of functional groups, or collections of atoms, lining the channels. M. Scott Shell, the Myers Founders Chair Professor and Vice Chair of Chemical Engineering at the University of California Santa Barbara, decided to create the same design using synthetic porous material.

Shell and his team wanted to use artificial intelligence and computers to design the inside of a carbon nanotube pore to filter boric acid-containing water.

3D rendition of a carbon nanotube pore. Love Employee/iStock

The researchers mimicked a carbon nanotube channel with hydroxyl (water-attracting) and/or methyl (water-repelling) groups tied to each atom on the inner wall. Next, they designed and tested thousands of functional group patterns using AI, with optimization algorithms and machine learning, to assess how quickly water and boric acid would move through the pore.