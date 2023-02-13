Researchers may have just future-proofed turbines in the aerospace and energy industry

This would increase its efficiency and decrease waste heat.

However, a new high-performance superalloy that can be printed in three dimensions by scientists at Sandia Labs, Ames National Laboratory, and Iowa State University is said to be stronger and lighter than the most advanced high-temperature alloys now in use.

This substance is an example of a "multi-principal-element superalloy," or MPES. It comprises 42 percent aluminum, 25 percent titanium, 13 percent niobium, 8 percent zirconium, 8 percent molybdenum, and 4 percent tantalum. Multi-principal-element alloys have higher concentrations of three or more elements than most alloys, mostly made of one main element and small amounts of other elements to improve certain properties.

The research team claims that a wide range of these alloys exhibits excellent potential in metrics like strength-to-weight, fracture toughness, corrosion and radiation resistance, wear resistance, etc. However, the MPES subset this team has investigated performs exceptionally well in high-temperature conditions.

According to the researchers, this finding suggests a more significant class of MPES materials just waiting to be studied and have exciting immediate promise in energy and aerospace. They warn that more improvements in 3D printing technology are needed before they can reliably make large parts out of these alloys without microscopic cracks and that the feedstock contains some expensive metals that will make it hard to scale up this particular MPES for use in applications where cost is a top priority.