Researchers recreate the machine which cleans up the waste inside a cell

There’s a cleaning process happening in our bodies daily. Derived from Greek, the process is called autophagy, which means self-eating.

It plays a vital role in immunity and host defense. In the human body, self-eating is the process by which our cells break down, remove abnormal proteins and old waste macromolecules and organelles in its cytoplasm, and kill invading microorganisms.

Then this waste is passed in tiny garbage chutes called autophagosomes, to be stored in the cell’s recycling machinery called the lysosome. The breakdown products are then recycled for essential cell functions, especially during periods of stress or starvation. The timely initiation of autophagy is critical to maintaining the survival of cells under conditions of stress and starvation.