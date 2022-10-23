Researchers secretly converted Starlink signals into GPS systems despite Musk’s objection

Bankruptcy interfering with research

At first executives at SpaceX were open to the idea but then then “Elon told the leaders we spoke to: every other LEO [low Earth orbit] communications network has gone into bankruptcy,” Humphreys told MIT Technology Review. “And so we [SpaceX] have to focus completely on staying out of bankruptcy. We cannot afford any distractions.”

This did not stop Humphreys who for the past two years, has been reverse-engineering signals sent from thousands of Starlink internet satellites in low Earth orbit to ground-based receivers. Now, the researcher says his team has figured out a system where regular beacon signals from the constellation could form the basis of a useful navigation system without any input from SpaceX at all.

“The Starlink system signal is a closely guarded secret,” said Humphreys. “Even in our early discussions, when SpaceX was being more cooperative, they didn’t reveal any of the signal structure to us. We had to start from scratch, building basically a little radio telescope to eavesdrop on their signals.”

Starlink relies on a technology called orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM), an efficient method of encoding digital transmissions. “OFDM is all the rage,” said Mark Psiaki, a GPS expert and aerospace professor at Virginia Tech. “It’s a way to pack the most bits per second into a given bandwidth.”

The key here was that the UT Austin researchers did not try to break Starlink’s encryption but instead focused on synchronization sequences. Humphreys said they were able to spot such sequences, but “we were pleasantly surprised to find that they [had] more synchronization sequences than is strictly required.”