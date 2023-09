The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been a spectacular success so far, revealing new insights into the cosmos with its powerful vision. But the JWST also has a history of cost overruns, delays, and near-cancellations that have raised questions about the feasibility of future space telescopes.

Is there a way to make space telescopes more affordable?

The JWST is just the beginning of a new era of space astronomy. NASA is already working on the next generation of space telescopes, such as the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (formerly WFIRST) and the Habitable Worlds Observatory (formerly LUVOIR), which are expected to launch in 2027 and the late 2030s, respectively.

These space telescopes will likely have hefty price tags. However, a team of researchers believes that there are strategies to reduce the cost of space telescopes. They have published a paper presenting their ideas titled “Approaches to lowering the cost of large space telescopes.” The lead author is Ewan Douglas, an Assistant Professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona, Steward Observatory. They presented their paper at the SPIE Optics + Photonics 2023 conference in August.