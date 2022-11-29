Researchers use AI to assess patients’ vocals after surgery on the larynx

AI could be used to determine changes in voice after laryngectomy

Laryngectomy is a surgery that requires the removal of the larynx. This part of the throat is where sound is produced, connecting your mouth and nose to your lungs. The surgery affects breathing, swallowing, and speaking. It is an operation performed when a patient has advanced laryngeal cancer, significantly altering the voice, affecting the individual.

“For some, the voice changes only slightly, while for others, it can be a life-changing situation. Imagine calling someone on the phone, emergency services, police, etc. – and the one you’re calling does not understand anything. Or even not hear you – as the phone’s noise removal system will cut it out,” said Dr. Rytis Maskeliunas, professor with the Department of Multimedia Engineering, Faculty of Informatics and chief researcher at Kaunas University of Technology Faculty of Informatics.

Often, these types of surgeries require the removal of one or both vocal cords, and sometimes, the entire larynx, to remove a malignant laryngeal tumor. This causes a patient to use the part of the laryngeal structure left after the operation, what the researchers call a “substitute voice.” The team also noted that the quality of the voice and speech declines after the operation, making it more difficult for the patient to communicate.

Automatization of post-operation

The researchers from Kaunas University of Technology Faculty of Informatics (KTU IF) and Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU) published their findings on using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in voice analysis in the journal Applied Sciences.