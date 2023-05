What if someone could listen to your thoughts? Sure, that's highly improbable, you might say. Sounds very much like fiction. And we could have agreed with you, until yesterday.

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have decoded a person's brain activity while they're listening to a story or imagining telling a story into a stream of text, thanks to artificial intelligence and MRI scans.

The system does not translate or decode word-by-word but rather provides a gist of the imagination.

The study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, might significantly help people who are mentally conscious but unable to speak, such as those affected by strokes.