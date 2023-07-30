Major retailers use advanced AI tech to tackle theft

Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Kroger, Macy’s, CVS and other major retailers are determined to tackle theft by joining forces with technology companies to develop and deploy advanced surveillance systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These include video, facial-recognition cameras, license-plate and vehicle readers, autonomous security robots, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, smart case locks and predictive analytic software.

This is according to a new report by CNBC published Saturday.

“We’re seeing a lot of tech vendors layering AI onto existing technologies,” told the news outlet Christian Beckner, vice president of retail technology and cybersecurity for the National Federation of Retailers, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association.