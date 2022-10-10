Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%

Electrified transport has been getting a greater push in recent months, with states and countries banning the sales of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles in the next decade. While this is a step in the right direction, there is also a need to rapidly advance technologies that could replace the larger and long-haul vehicles that do the heavy lifting across industries.

Last week, Interesting Engineering reported that Tesla Semi Trucks would roll off the production line before the end of the year, and other electric truck makers could also follow suit. However, a complete overhaul of heavy vehicles to zero emissions could take years, perhaps even decades.

Retrofitting existing vehicles

This is why the effort of the UNSW engineers is commendable. Retrofitting existing diesel engines would be a much faster way to transition to a cleaner fuel-burning system to get the job done.

Hydrogen can be much more environmentally friendly when produced using renewable energy than burning fossil fuels like diesel. The research effort led by Shawn Kook, a professor at the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, has demonstrated to have reduced carbon dioxide emissions to 90 g/ kWh, which is about 86 percent lower than that produced by a diesel-powered engine.

How does the dual fuel system work?