Northwestern University engineers have produced a new sponge that can remove toxic heavy metals, like lead, and critical metals, like cobalt, from contaminated water. The end result is safe, drinkable water.

“In proof-of-concept experiments, the researchers tested their new sponge on a highly contaminated sample of tap water, containing more than 1 part per million of lead. With one use, the sponge filtered lead to below detectable levels,” said the institution’s press release published on Wednesday.

“The new sponge shows promise for future use as an inexpensive, easy-to-use tool in-home water filters or large-scale environmental remediation efforts.”

Furthermore, by rinsing the sponge with a lightly acidic solution, the researchers recovered the metals and were able to reuse the sponge for multiple cycles. The research team has outlined design rules for developing and comparing similar tools to remove and recover other heavy metals from water.