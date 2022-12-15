A revolutionary shock-absorption material that can stop supersonic impacts

The research paper titled ‘Next generation protein-based materials capture and preserve projectiles from supersonic impacts’ is available on bioRxiv.

The material is likely to be used in the developing advanced bullet-proof armor and projectile capture systems to "enable the study of hypervelocity impacts in space and the upper atmosphere (astrophysics)."

The focus of the research

The team focused on the protein talin, responsible for the cell's natural shock absorption capabilities. The study showed this molecule has a series of "binary switch domains which open under tension and refold again once tension drops."

"This response to force gives talin its molecular shock-absorbing properties, protecting our cells from the effects of large force changes. When we polymerized talin into a TSAM, we found the shock-absorbing properties of talin monomers imparted the material with incredible properties," said Goult.

Why is it revolutionary?

The team tested the material to 1.5 km/s supersonic impacts and found that the hydrogel substance could withstand it. For reference, the tested figure is higher than the velocity of "particles in space impact both natural and man-made objects (typically > 1 km/s) and muzzle velocities from firearms – which commonly fall between 0.4-1.0 km/s."