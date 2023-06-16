New salty gel can harvest pure water from dry desert air

A remarkable new material from Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers can pull a record amount of moisture from even the driest desert air and convert it into ultrapure, potable water.

The new material is made from a naturally absorbent substance known as a hydrogel, which can absorb a large volume of water and retain its three-dimensional structure.

The new material takes this much further than existing hydrogels, though, thanks to the addition of lithium chloride — a form of salt that is used as a potent industrial desiccant.

While earlier attempts have been made to infuse hydrogels with lithium chloride, the researchers were able to infuse a hydrogel with an unprecedented amount of the salt, which in turn allowed the resulting material to set a record for water absorption, especially in arid environments.