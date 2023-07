Surveying bodies of water efficiently has always been challenging. It requires specialized vessels and substantial manpower. However, a team of researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute of Optronics, System Technologies, and Image Exploitation (IOSB) has now developed an innovative solution that could revolutionize the process.

Their easy-to-operate unmanned watercraft autonomously surveys rivers, lakes, and harbors above and below the surface, producing detailed 3D maps. Up-to-date and precise maps of water bodies are essential for authorities, port operators, and the future of autonomous shipping.

However, traditional mapping methods are costly, time-consuming, and lack the necessary frequency and accuracy required for future applications. To address this, the Fraunhofer IOSB research team developed an autonomous watercraft as part of the TAPS project (semi-automatic navigation system for rivers and lakes).